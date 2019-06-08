SUITLAND, Md. — Prince George's County Police said a 2-year-old boy is missing from the Suitland area.
Officials said Elijah Fletcher-Parker was last seen around 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday on Darel Drive in Suitland.
Fletcher-Parker was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts and PAW Patrol socks according to police.
Police believe the child is with Mercedes Braxton. Braxton is known to the boy.
If you see Fletcher-Parker or Braxton, call Price George's County Police at 301-352-1200 or 911.
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.