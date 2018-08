POTOMAC, Md. -- Montgomery County police and fire and rescue teams are responding to a fatal construction accident at The Heights School in Potomac, Maryland.

The Heights School is a private, independent, preparatory school for boys, grades three to twelve. It's located in the 11400 block of Seven Locks Road.

No additional details have been released at this time. Montgomery County Police will provide updates as they learn more.

MCFRS and MCPD Units are operating on the scene of a Fatal Construction Accident at the Heights School 11400 Seven Locks Road. MCPD has started their investigation, ALL updated information will be provided by MCPD @mcpnews — Daniel Ogren (@mcfrsPIO4) August 23, 2018

