SANDY POINT STATE PARK, Md. -- Crews are continuing to remove debris from the beach at Sandy Point State Park after a swim ban was issued on Tuesday.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is warning boaters to be very careful while on the Chesapeake Bay due to the large amount of marine debris.

Crews are working on clearing up the beach area at Sandy Point State Park. Maryland DNR is reminding boaters to slow down and always wear a life jacket.

PLEASE RETWEET: @MarylandDNR urges boaters to use extreme caution while navigating the Chesapeake Bay & its tributaries due to the large amount of marine debris which is now in the mid-bay area. Make and share a plan, slow down and always wear a life jacket! #wearit pic.twitter.com/cwYqkt7bje — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) July 30, 2018

