x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Crews battle massive house fire in Laurel; incident under investigation

The house fire located on the 12000 block of Aspenwood Lane was reported just before 6 a.m., PGFD told WUSA9.

LAUREL, Md. — Firefighters are at the scene of a burning home in Laurel Thursday morning, according to Prince George's County Fire Department Public Information Officer Michael Yourishin.

The house fire located on the 12000 block of Aspenwood Lane was reported just before 6 a.m., Yourishin told WUSA9.

When fire crews arrived at the scene they found fire showing from the back of the 2-story home. The flames later extended through the roof of the home.

Firefighters were forced to evacuate the residence and battle the flames from the outside as flames expanded. 

A woman and dog were evacuated from the home and accounted for, Yourishin said. There are no reported injuries.

As of 6:40 a.m., the fire has been knocked out, but crews are at the scene getting rid of hot spots.

Fire Investigators have been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Here's a look at the scene: 

This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide the latest updates as additional information becomes available.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.