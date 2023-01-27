x
Maryland

Shooting, crash on MD-301 in Brandywine being investigated as road rage

Christopher Durham, 22, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to detectives.
Credit: WUSA9

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a crash ended in gunfire Wednesday. The multivehicle crash happened on Crain Highway in Brandywine, Maryland.

According to investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department, detectives arrested Christopher Durham of Waldorf for the shooting. 

A preliminary investigation found that at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Crain Highway (MD-301) and Short Cut Road for a report of a shooting and crash. Crain Highway was shut down for several hours on Wednesday due to the crash and shooting investigations. 

Detectives believe Durham was driving a car and shot at another driver. The car was struck by gunfire, but no one was hurt. Durham was taken into custody at the scene. Detectives say they are looking into the shooting as a road rage incident, but additional details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting have not been made public.

Durham has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and multiple weapons offenses, according to detectives investigating the case.

   

