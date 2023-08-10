Crash involving pesticide truck leaves traffic backed up on I-270 in Montgomery County

No details have been released on the cause of the crash involving a pesticide spill.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A crash involving a pesticide truck has left traffic backed up for miles on Interstate 270 during the morning commute Thursday in Montgomery County.

Authorities responded to the southbound lanes on I-270, just before Exit 1/Democracy Boulevard, right before 8 a.m. after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle crash. Once at the scene, the fire department worked to safely clear the crash, which also involved a spill. This resulted in four lanes being blocked and only allowing the right lane of traffic through.

Officials said that this resulted in significant delays on the interstate. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) tweeted, just before 8:30 a.m., that all lanes remained blocked and that delays were starting near MD-28. Around 30 minutes later, they stated that two lanes remain blocked and three left lanes are open. Even with the change in lanes being opened -- delays remain, but began near Shady Grove Road.