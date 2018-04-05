Four people are hospitalized after a violent three-car crash in Adelphi shut down a portion of New Hampshire Avenue for Friday morning's rush hour.

According to Corporal Lamar Robinson, spokesman for the Prince George's County Police Department, the three vehicles collided in the 8500 block of New Hampshire Avenue just after 2:00 a.m.

The crash left wreckage strewn across a large area, including the dented vehicles, debris, and two heavily damaged power poles with low-hanging wires.

Four people were rushed to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

New Hampshire Avenue was blocked both directions between Piney Branch Rd. and Quebec Rd. while police conducted their investigation.

