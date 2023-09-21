Crash involving semi-truck leaves woman dead in Frederick County

Maryland Troopers responded to reports of the crash on I-70 near Hollow Road.

FREDERICK, Md. — A car crash left one person dead Thursday morning in Frederick County.

Maryland State Police are investigating the deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on I-70 near Hollow Road.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Emily Arnoult of Frederick.

According to police, Arnoult was driving an SUV when she collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer. First responders Arnoult to Frederick Health, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries.

Several eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed briefly in the aftermath of the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closures.

Maryland State Police are actively investigating this case to determine the cause of the accident. Investigators will be looking at various factors that could have played a role in the crash such as road conditions, vehicle condition, and the events leading up to the crash.