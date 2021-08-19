Montgomery County Public Schools says 16 students and staff have tested positive for COVID at Quince Orchard High School since Monday.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The number of students and staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Montgomery County school continues to grow.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala confirmed to WUSA9 Thursday evening that 16 students and staff at Quince Orchard High School, in Gaithersburg, now have the coronavirus.

MCPS first alerted the public Monday that one person who had recently been present at the school had tested positive for the disease. On Tuesday, the school district then said the number of people affected had increased to six.

Onijala said, “a good number” of the impacted people are participants on the Quince Orchard football team.

MCPS paused football practices for the team after the outbreak started its spread. However, on Thursday, Onijala said vaccinated players and staff on the Quince Orchard team would soon be allowed to resume non-contact practice drills Friday.

Montgomery County Deputy Health Officer Dr. James Bridgers briefed journalists Wednesday on the current state of the county’s fight against COVID.

He said one or more cases on a team can be considered an outbreak and that, going forward, it will not take that many cases to halt a public school’s team play in Montgomery County.

“If one person on the football team tested positive, or the entire team has tested positive, that entire team needs to isolate,” he said.

Onijala said MCPS was in the process of completing contact tracing for the entire 100-member team.

Bridgers said guidance provided to the football team called on its members to quarantine and seek out tests shortly after the outbreak first occurred.

Fauquier County Public Schools recently placed 244 children in quarantine for possible exposure to the coronavirus. Classes started in that Virginia county on Aug. 11.