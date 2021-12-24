Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks tests positive for COVID

The executive said that she took a test out of precaution as her family prepared to celebrate Christmas.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Friday an unfortunate rut in her holiday plans: she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks released the following statement today after testing positive for COVID-19. “I took an at-home COVID test and then a rapid test this morning. Both of those tests came back positive. I am currently isolating at home while awaiting the results of a PCR test,” she shared in a statement. She added that she feels fine and is experiencing mild symptoms, “Thanks to being vaccinated and boosted.”

She went on to share that her family now plans to celebrate Christmas virtually.

“I want to again remind Prince Georgians to please be cautious with family gatherings this year, and if you have not been vaccinated or boosted yet, please make a plan to do so as soon as you can,” Alsobrooks said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also shared that he received a positive rapid test result Monday morning ahead of the Christmas holiday. He took the test as a part of his regular testing regimen.

He also said that he is "feeling fine at the moment" and continues to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster.