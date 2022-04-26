COVID-19 clinic doctor denies Medicare fraud charges

Dr. Ronald K. Elfenbein is behind clinics at BWI airport and City of Praise Ministries.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — A chain of urgent care centers in Maryland continues to offer COVID testing and other services after the doctor in charge was indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged Medicare fraud totaling approximately $1.5 million.

Doctor Ronald K. Elfenbein operates COVID clinics at BWI airport and in Prince George’s County, according to the company’s website.

Elfenbein strongley denies the allegations.

The indictment claims Elfenbein, the owner of Dr’s ERgent Care LLC, of doing business as First Call Medical Center submitted bills to Medicare for services patients seeking COVID tests didn’t really need.

Elfenbein “required that the COVID-19 tests and the reporting of results be bundled,” according to the indictment.

Medicare was “billed in combination with more lucrative but medically unnecessary services…”, the indictment says.

Prosecutors claim Elfenbein said the services were the “bread and butter” of how we get paid.

FirstCall Medical Center also operated the COVID testing clinic at the City of Praise Ministries in Prince George’s County according to the company’s website.

In a written statement Elfenbein’s lawyer called him a “leading provider of COVID-19 testing and treatment to the community.”

“A trial, in this case, will prove not only that Dr. Elfenbein is innocent of the charges hastily brought by the government, but that during a time of unprecedented need, Dr. Elfenbein and his staff saved the lives of numerous Marylanders,” wrote attorney Michael Lawlor.