Anonymous tip helps police find mall shooting suspect on Instagram

One day after the shooting, detectives received an anonymous tip saying the accused shooter had an Instagram account.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Sept. 21, 2022.

Court documents are giving more insight into the arrest of a man connected to a deadly shooting at the Mall at Prince George's that happened in August, including how they found the suspect on Instagram.

The City of Hyattsville Police and Prince George's County Police were called to the Mall at Prince George's for a shooting on Aug. 18. When officers arrived, they discovered 20-year-old Darrion Herring in the food court, who had been shot multiple times.

Herring died from his injuries at the mall.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, nearly two months after the shooting, police took 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones into custody for Herring's death.

Officials originally believed that Jones shot Herring during an argument, a theory Herring's family said was incorrect. The family member told WUSA9 that Jones threatened Herring in a bathroom prior to the shooting.

In new court documents, officials seem to have changed their theory to match family accounts.

A charging document provided to WUSA9 alleged that Jones threatened Herring in a men's bathroom causing the victim to call his mother and tell her about the threats. Herring's mother then asked a person, only referred to as "the witness" to go to the mall, concerned about the threats.

Officials say surveillance video captured both Herring and the witness walking through the food court while Jones was sitting at a table eating with an unidentified woman. Moments later, officials claim Jones and Herring saw each other and "exchanged words."

That is when Jones stood up and took out a semi-automatic handgun from the waistband of his pants and began shooting at Herring, according to court documents.

After Herring was shot, officials say Jones and the woman left the mall before escaping in a Black Ford Fiesta.

Investigators then began their search for Jones. One day after the shooting, detectives received an anonymous tip saying the accused shooter had an Instagram account with the handle "dahopeofdc."

Detectives looked into the account and found a man matching the suspect caught on the surveillance video.

"The individual had photographs wearing the same style and color shorts and a chain resembling the one he was wearing in the food court when the suspect was captured on video surveillance shooting and killing the decedent," the charging documents read. "Utilizing various police databases and book photos the individual using Instagram account 'dahopeofdc' was positively identified as the defendant."