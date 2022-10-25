Montgomery County Council unanimously passes Thrive Montgomery 2050

The revised plan added three chapters - economic health, racial equity and social justice, and environmental resilience.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously Tuesday morning to approve the Thrive Montgomery 2050 update to the county's general plan.

The general plan is a long-range guide to help with the development of the community. The 30-year plan is not used to predict the future, but to provide a broad guidance for land use decisions as the county faces multiple unpredictable opportunities and challenges in the years to come such as climate change, pandemics, as well as innovations.

For 18 months, council members worked with the community to develop and revise the plan.

“Thrive is a compelling vision for Montgomery County’s future and lays a framework to preserve things that make our community great, while meeting the unique needs of our growing County,” Council President Gabe Albornoz said. “We’re grateful to everyone who engaged with us and shared valuable insights that helped inform our decision-making. Throughout this process, the Council has made time to incorporate voices from communities across the County and gather diverse perspectives and input.”

In the process of making the plan, a draft was developed in April 2021, two public hearings were held June 2021 for recommendations, nine work sessions were held by the Planning, Housing, and Economic Development Committee, and the council held two more listening sessions.

The council held their first full work session to review the draft in February 2022, where they decided on additional outreach and assistance with a racial equity and social justice review of the plan's recommendations.

The revised plan added three chapters - economic health, racial equity and social justice, and environmental resilience. The plan also emphasizes improvements to transit, bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure.