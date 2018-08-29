MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in Montgomery County among teens and young adults. And now city council members are asking to expand a condom-distribution plan.

Currently, the health departments plan focuses on four Montgomery County schools: Northwood High School, Gaithersburg High School, Wheaton High School and Watkins Mill High School.

Tuesday, Councilmember George Leventhal and school board member Jill Ortman-Fouse sent out a joint memo asking health officials to expand the plan to all 25 Montgomery high schools.

“As stewards of children, we have a moral obligation to create an environment that meets not only their educational, but their physical and medical needs as well,” Leventhal and Ortman-Fouse wrote in their memo. “Parents entrust the county to nurture their children’s minds and bodies, and we would be doing them a disservice if we did not make every effort to provide these sexual health resources to every adolescent in the county.”

According to health officials, the increase of reported STI cases is the highest level the county has seen in 10 years. In 2017, there were 4,029 cases of chlamydia, 726 cases of gonorrhea and 50 cases of primary and secondary syphilis.

“We believe students and parents should be educated on the recent surge in STI cases, risk behaviors and why the distribution of condoms is both a prudent and necessary precaution to prevent the spread of these infections,” Leventhal and Ortman-Fouse wrote.

The two are also asking for studies on distributing condoms at the county’s 40 middle schools.

Read their full memo below:

Contraceptives at Montgomery County High Schools

