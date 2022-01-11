Montgomery County reduces hours of 26 Alcohol Beverages Services retail stores due to staffing shortages

The stores are not closing, but instead their hours will be temporarily reduced.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) announced it's reducing hours at its 26 liquor stores starting Wednesday because of staffing shortages connected to COVID-19.

The temporary business hours Monday through Saturday will be from noon to 8 p.m. and stores will operate Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

“Montgomery County appreciates its outstanding workforce more than ever," ABS Director Kathie Durbin said in a statement. “ABS remains committed to excellent customer service, and we look forward to returning to regular hours once this current wave has passed.”