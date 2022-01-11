x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Montgomery County reduces hours of 26 Alcohol Beverages Services retail stores due to staffing shortages

The stores are not closing, but instead their hours will be temporarily reduced.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) announced it's reducing hours at its 26 liquor stores starting Wednesday because of staffing shortages connected to COVID-19. 

The temporary business hours Monday through Saturday will be from noon to 8 p.m. and stores will operate Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. 

“Montgomery County appreciates its outstanding workforce more than ever," ABS Director Kathie Durbin said in a statement.  “ABS remains committed to excellent customer service, and we look forward to returning to regular hours once this current wave has passed.”

The statement says the Poolesville ABS store, which was closed because of staffing shortages on Monday and Tuesday, will reopen Wednesday.

RELATED: Yes, alcohol sales have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Do booze and COVID-19 boosters mix? Here's what experts say about drinking alcohol after vaccine

RELATED: Your COVID-19 antigen test result shows a faint line. Here's what it could mean

RELATED: Claim that hangovers get worse with age needs context

RELATED: Fact-checking Supreme Court justices' claims about flu deaths, kids with COVID-19 in ‘serious condition’

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Maryland Gov. Hogan expands "Re-Fund The Police" initiative to $500 mil