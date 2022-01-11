Montgomery County reduces hours of 26 Alcohol Beverages Services retail stores due to staffing shortages

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) announced it's reducing hours at its 26 liquor stores starting Wednesday because of staffing shortages connected to COVID-19.
The temporary business hours Monday through Saturday will be from noon to 8 p.m. and stores will operate Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
“Montgomery County appreciates its outstanding workforce more than ever," ABS Director Kathie Durbin said in a statement. “ABS remains committed to excellent customer service, and we look forward to returning to regular hours once this current wave has passed.”
The statement says the Poolesville ABS store, which was closed because of staffing shortages on Monday and Tuesday, will reopen Wednesday.
