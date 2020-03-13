MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland's largest county shared details as to how it plans to handle the upcoming statewide school closure.

On Thursday, state officials announced all Maryland public schools would close starting Monday for two weeks due to fears over the coronavirus.

"The challenge is, we don't know how our lives are going to be altered because this situation remains so fluid," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said.

Montgomery County leaders have been busy coming up with solutions to a whole host of issues related to the closure.

RELATED: Why we're closing schools, avoiding events, and suspending the NBA season to stop the coronavirus

But, the Montgomery County Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Monifa McKnight said the school system still plans to provide meals to students in need.

"We are coupling our current structures that we use in cases like inclement weather and summer meals programs and combining them with county resources to determine the best way to serve our students at this time," she said.

RELATED: All Maryland public schools to close to limit coronavirus spread

RELATED: This nonprofit is feeding students in need during coronavirus school shutdown

MCPS said it expects to offer guidance on where it will serve school meals on Friday.

The school closure has also created some calendar issues for MCPS.

Maryland officials said spring break days could be used to make up for the days students will now miss.

However, in Montgomery County, MCPS Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith said his school system may not follow that plan.

"We have days printed on our calendar that we use as makeup (days) and there's a whole system that we know well that works," he said. "So, I just want people not to cancel any plans right now."

RELATED: 'Ready for whatever comes our way' | Fairfax reports 4 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus

MCPS has also declared that all of its school-sponsored activities, events, field trips and athletic events are also canceled. However, administrative offices will remain open.

"Health officials have determined that school closures are a necessary and effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19," MCPS wrote in a statement to parents.

RELATED: LIST: Closures because of coronavirus include Smithsonian museums, Maryland schools

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Maryland schools close, National Guard activated

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.