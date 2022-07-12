Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at Silver Spring restaurant

About 65 firefighters responded to the Copper Canyon Grill for a fire in duct work above the kitchen.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Firefighters with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a downtown Silver Spring restaurant Tuesday morning.

Officials with the fire department said firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the restaurant on Ellsworth Drive around 9 a.m. Fire Department Public Information Officer Pete Piringer the fire was located throughout the ductwork above the kitchen. Once responding crews determined the size of the fire, a second alarm was called to get more firefighters to the scene.

Piringer said about 65 firefighters have responded to the scene to bring the fire under control.

Firefighter say no one was hurt in the blaze. The restaurant was closed at the time the fire was reported.