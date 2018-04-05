NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WUSA9) -- A police officer and a person have been injured after an altercation involving a knife at a Starbucks in New Carrollton Friday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m at a stripmall located in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road. Police said the officer went into the Starbucks as a patron. While the officer was in line the manager approached him and said that a customer in the coffee shop had an altercation involving a knife with another person Thursday night.

During this discussion, the manager of the store sees that same customer trying to leave and the officer then follows. The officer tells the subject to stop, however the subject does not comply. The incident then esclated and the officer pulled out a Taser, however it didn't work. Police said both the officer and the subject then fall to the groun and a knife is produced.

According to New Carrollton police, both the officer and the subject were taken to the hospital for surgery. The officer was injured to his forearm and the subject to the stomach.

Prince George's County police will be handling the investigation. The officer did have a body camera on, but police do not believe it captured the actual incident because it fell off when the officer and subject fell to the ground.

Authorities will be looking at surveillance video from shops in the area.

This story is developing. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

