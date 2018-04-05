NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WUSA9) -- A police officer and a person have been injured after an altercation involving a knife outside of a Starbucks in New Carrollton Friday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m at a stripmall located in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road. Police said the officer went into the Starbucks as a patron. While the officer was waiting in line, the manager approached him and said that a customer in the coffee shop had an altercation allegedly involving a knife with another person Thursday night.

During this discussion, the manager of the store spotted that same customer trying to leave and the officer then followed.

“The officer issues a command to the individual to stop and at which point that individual refuses and a confrontation begins,” Chief Hank Stawinski said at a news conference Friday.

The incident then esclated and the officer pulled out a Taser, however it didn't work. Police said both the officer and the subject then fell to the ground and a knife was produced.

According to New Carrollton police, both the officer and the subject were taken to the hospital for surgery. The officer sustained injuries to his forearm and the subject to the stomach.

Both are expected to survive.

A New Carrollton Police Officer did sustain an injury and is being treated. The suspect has also been injured and is being treated. Any other inquiries regarding the incident today can be directed to the Prince George's County PIO. @PGPDNews — New Carrollton PD (@NCPD_News) May 4, 2018

Prince George's County police will be handling the investigation. The officer did have a body camera on, but police do not believe it captured the actual incident because it fell off when the officer and subject fell to the ground.

“We are intent on getting the video so we can see clearly what occurred,” Chief Stawinski said.

Authorities will be looking at surveillance video from shops in the area.

This story is developing. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

