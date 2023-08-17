Construction of controversial sidewalk project restarts

A judge denied opponents' demands for a temporary restraining order for the Rock Creek Manor pedestrian safety project.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Workers restarted construction Wednesday on a hotly-contested sidewalk project in a Rockville subdivision, after a Montgomery County judge denied opponents' demands for a temporary restraining order against the county's Department of Transportation.

Opponents claim the county should stop the work on Parkvale Road in the Rock Creek Manor subdivision while the county's Office of Inspector General looks into their claims that the project violates some of the county’s own environmental standards, and pedestrian safety policy priorities.

In a letter to opponents, County Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe’s office confirmed an investigation is being conducted by the OIG.

"This needs to stop -- the investigation is underway," said sidewalk opponent Caroline Burkholder. "There's no reason for this to continue."

The most emotional issue is the destruction of neighborhood trees required to construct the walkway.

Sidewalk supporters include at least one parent with a child with disabilities as well as nearby education and religious leaders who want safe ways to walk to schools, synagogues and neighborhood parks.

Two petitions in favor of the sidewalk project collected 184 signatures, according to 2022 county documents summarizing the sidewalk plan.

During public comments, 46 opposed the plan and 38 supported it, according to the report. Written comments were divided almost evenly with 50 opposed and 49 in support, the report said.

"This was a a multiyear public process, where the Montgomery County Department of Transportation heard many different viewpoints and approved this much-needed sidewalk project," said supporter Jessica Baxter in an email to WUSA9. "This neighborhood meets the critical criteria of Safe Routes to School, which states that the county works to improve pedestrian infrastructure within a ½ mile radius around schools in Montgomery County. Rock Creek Manor is home to five neighborhood schools – all designated walking zones."

On Tuesday, County Executive Marc Elrich said he is satisfied the county transportation authorities, at his request, have accommodated as many requests to preserve trees as possible.