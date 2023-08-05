Controversial pedestrian safety project groundbreaking cancelled

The Parkvale Road was canceled by Montgomery County officials who say they want to reassess the project in the face of stiff opposition.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A project to put sidewalks in the Rock Creek Manor section of Rockville is on hold.

The Monday groundbreaking scheduled for a $500K sidewalk project on Parkvale Road was canceled by Montgomery County officials who say they want to reassess the project in the face of stiff opposition.

The neighborhood has become sharply divided with residents shocked by the number of mature trees that would have been removed to make way for the sidewalk, pitted against residents who say children and dog walkers should not be competing with cars in the street.

Nearly 50 trees were slated to be removed by the project to make way for a 3-foot green strip at the curb and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Competing petitions have collected more than 100 signatures each.

Sidewalk opponents launched a yard sign campaign and filed a lawsuit, which was subsequently withdrawn.

"I don't like that something that should bring the community together has torn us apart," said Josh Greenberg, a sidewalk supporter.

Greenberg's 8-year-old son is autistic.

"It's personal for me," Greenberg said as he described how his son is not capable of safely walking on the road, even with his parents assisting.

But opponents criticize Montgomery County Transportation officials for putting speed bumps on nearby through-streets, which they say has caused motorists to detour into the neighborhood.

“A few stop signs and maybe a couple of speed bumps and its 'problem solved' and we preserve more than 50 trees that are up to 70 years old," said sidewalk opponent Chris Webb.