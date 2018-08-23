POTOMAC, Md. -- Construction crews have evacuated the site near The Heights School where a fatal accident happened Thursday morning in Potomac, Maryland, Montgomery County Police said.

Around 8:40 a.m., officers received a call from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews to assist with the report of a building collapse, said Elsa Rand, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department.

A construction worker, who did not want to be identified, described the victim as a white male possibly in his late 20s early 30s.

Police said they could not confirm the victim’s identity at this time.

The Heights School is a private, independent, preparatory school for boys, grades three to twelve. It's located in the 11400 block of Seven Locks Road.

No additional details have been released at this time. Montgomery County Police will provide updates as they learn more.

