Connecticut Ave. partially closed due to downed trees, wires in Chevy Chase

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Downed trees and wires caused police to shut down Connecticut Ave. in Chevy Chase in both directions for hours Tuesday.
According to a tweet from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the roadway was completely shut down shortly before 10 a.m. between Chevy Chase Lake Drive and Dunlop Street after trees and wires fell in the area.
Drivers were forced to turn around and find other ways into D.C. during the closure, which caused significant delays.
As of 4 p.m., officials partially reopened the roadway after saying the closure could last through rush hour.
Two southbound lanes remain blocked, with one left lane remaining open for drivers to use. All northbound lanes have reopened. Drivers are told to still expect delays if traveling in the area.
