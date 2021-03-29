Montgomery County community members demand accountability following release of footage showing 5-year-old placed in handcuffs

The bodycam footage released by police shows officers yelling, grabbing, and putting the distraught young boy in the back of a police car.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Members of the Montgomery County community are fighting for accountability following the release of police bodycam footage that shows a 51-minute police interaction with a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary student in January 2020.

Police said they were called to assist after a child left the school and didn’t want to return. Police bodycam footage shows the boy was placed in a police car, yelled at by officers who proceeded to go into the school, and placed a handcuff on the child.

Community leaders are fighting to learn why it took so long for the details of the encounter to come to light.

The body cam video was released Friday following public pressure after a lawsuit was filed by the child’s mother earlier this year alleging assault and false imprisonment. The suit is against the county, police department, and county board of education.

WARNING: This video may be tough to watch for some viewers.

“I couldn't watch the video, all at once, because I heard the child screaming, and that was just heartbreaking,” Carlean Ponder, an activist with Silver Spring Justice Coalition said.

Ponder said after watching the video she was left with more questions than answers.

“We're still being told that the matter is under investigation. Why is that, why has it taken so long? Why wasn't the body camera footage released until members of the community went out on the streets and held a protest demanding that the body camera footage be released? What were they trying to hide,” Ponder said. She said she has asked to meet with County Executive Marc Elrich and the Montgomery County Police Chief.

Councilmembers have asked similar questions as to why it took so long to release the video, including Montgomery Council President Tom Hucker.

“To know that the police department and the county executive have been sitting on this for a year, it is totally unacceptable. We're going to get all the answers that they are willing to give us, we're going to keep pushing on this,” Hucker said.

MCPD said it launched an investigation into the officer’s conduct, which the Montgomery County police union said took nearly a year. MCPD said both officers are still on the job.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools said they received the video the day it was released to the public and has since launched an internal investigation.

Several school staff members can be seen in the room with the two police officers and the young student.

County Executive Elrich said in a statement released Friday that police duties should end as soon as school personnel is present to take over care of the child.

Ponder said there are over 500 signatures on a letter addressed to several county officials calling for the two officers involved to be held accountable and for MCPD to discipline the school officials who stood by and watched the events unfold.

Right now members of the Silver Spring community are protesting the treatment of a 5-year-old that wandered away from a local elementary school.

Councilmember Will Jawando said he's been pushing for the release of the body-camera video for three months and is calling for the officers involved to be fired and investigated.

“We don’t even know what the discipline was. All we know is that it was done and they’re still working, which in my view, is wrong. They should not be working," Jawando said. "This was nearly an hour of abuse in horrible treatment that was antithetical to anyone who wears a badge or represents this county. And so those two officers don't need to be working for the department anymore, there also needs to be a full investigation into the administrators and the relationship we have with our police department."