30 hospitalized after Maryland bus crash

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Dozens of people were hurt when a University of Maryland bus crashed in Prince George's County on Wednesday morning, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
A call came in about a bus crash around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard.
The crash forced all lanes of traffic in the area to close.
Police told WUSA9 that 56 people were on the bus at the time of the crash, and 30 of them were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.
It wasn't immediately known what led the bus to crash into a light pole.
Traffic delays were expected during the investigation.
No other details have been release.
