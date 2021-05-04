Police: $1 million worth of cocaine hauled off a cargo ship anchored in the Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Federal authorities say that more than $1 million worth of cocaine has been hauled off a cargo ship that was anchored in the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the seizure was made Wednesday during a freighter inspection.
The agency said that agents uncovered 44 pounds of the drug in an area where the ship’s anchor is stored.
The nearly 1,000-foot vessel is named the M/V Samjohn Solidarity. Federal officials say that no arrests were made, but the investigation continues.
