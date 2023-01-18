Some residents evacuated because of Charles Co. CO2 leak, firefighters say

Emergency crews responding to the scene have made contact with at least 10 residents in the area.

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Some Charles County residents are sheltering in place, others have been evacuated after a CO2 leak in Indian Head Wednesday morning.

Charles County hazardous material units were on the scene at a service station in the 4000 block of Lower Wharf Rd. where a Roberts Oxygen truck driver was filling a tank around 9:58 a.m. According to Bill Smith, spokesman for Charles Co. Volunteer Fire and EMS, the driver pulled away while the truck's line was still attached to the tank, causing the line to the truck to break.

Emergency crews responding to the scene have made contact with at least 10 residents in the area. Some residents have been ordered to shelter in place. Others have been evacuated, according to Smith.

The leaking CO2 has created a low lying cloud around the tanker truck. Hazmat crews are monitoring the situation. Crews anticipate the CO2 will eventually dissipate in the atmosphere, Smith said.