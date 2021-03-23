Man assaults Asian women exercising on Clarksville walking path, police say

The alleged assault comes amid an uptick in violent crimes committed against Asian Americans in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLARKSBURG, Md. — An Asian woman told Howard County Police that she was hit by a man on a Clarksville walking path Monday morning, according to the police department in a statement to WUSA9.

The woman in her 50's was allegedly assaulted amid an uptick in violent crimes committed against Asian Americans in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic -- most notably of which was the killing of multiple Asian women at three different spas in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Howard County Police did not say if the crime was racially motivated and are still looking for the man who allegedly hit the woman.

The woman told officers that she was walking on the path near Indian Summer Drive and Summer Sky Path around 7:30 a.m when an unknown man jogged up behind her and struck her in the face as he passed, causing her glasses to fall off and leaving a mark, according to Howard County Police.

The woman reported that as the man ran away, he repeatedly stated, “I’m sorry I punched you,” according to the department.

The woman told police the man was a white male in his 20s who she routinely sees walking in the area and may have a developmental disability, Howard County Polic said.

Police are increasing patrols in the area in the search for the suspect. Anyone with information should call the police at 410-313-3200.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information is provided to our newsroom.