Church members protest gas station they say hiked prices during giveaway

A pastor says they want the station owner to "feel the consequences" of allegedly trying to take advantage of the charity event.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — The last time they were here at this Sunoco gas station on Marlboro Pike these church members were trying to bring in business. Friday, the same group was trying to drive it away.

"Black and brown money matters," one of the protesters chanted to drivers passing by.



Last week these protesters were part of a group of churches paying for a total of nearly $25,000 in free gas for drivers at about a dozen different gas stations.

But at one station, the church members say the owner hiked the price during their giveaway and then lowered it again once they left.

"I'm certain that wasn't an accident," said Pastor Bobby Manning with First Baptist Church of District Heights. "That's why we're here."



With no resolution from the station owner, these churchgoers spent about two hours Friday suggesting customers go elsewhere for gas.

"We're just trying to raise awareness," said Steven Lee as he was standing on the sidewalk telling drivers the reason for the protest. "We want to be good neighbors and we want businesses to be good neighbors as well."