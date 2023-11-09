Bus crash leaves 11 children, adult injured in Maryland

No roads closed for investigation.

BEL AIR SOUTH, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Hartford County that sent nearly a dozen children and an adult to area hospitals Monday morning.

Investigators say 10 children, traveling on a KinderCare mini-bus, were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air for treatment of their injuries. A driver and a 1-year-old, traveling in a Honda, were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

Just after 8:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Maryland Route 924 (Emmorton Road) and Bel Air South Parkway for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a bus.

Initial investigation reveals that the bus was heading north on Maryland Route 924 while the Honda was heading south on the same highway. Detectives say when the Honda attempted to take a left turn onto Laurel Bush Road, it failed to yield to the right of way, police said, causing the bus to crash into the passenger side of the Honda.

The investigation into the collision is active and ongoing.

