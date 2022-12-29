Child suffers graze wound after being left alone with gun in Prince George's Co., police say

Detectives have yet to determine how the child got ahold of the gun or who it belongs too.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating how a child got ahold of a gun and injured themselves while inside an apartment in Temple Hills Thursday afternoon.

Police claim while the child was playing with the gun, it went off causing a slight graze wound. No one else in the apartment at the time was injured.

On December 29, 2022 around 2 p.m., officers responded to the incident in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue in Temple Hills, Maryland.

At the scene, emergency personnel assessed the child before taking them to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are working to determine how the child was able to get their hands on the weapon and whose gun it is.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call detectives at 301-749-5064.Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.