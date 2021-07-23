Child struck by car in Myrtle Point Park

CALIFORNIA, Md. — Police said a child was struck by a car in California, Maryland Friday night.
According to St. Mary's Sheriff's dispatch, the unidentified girl was hit in the 2400 block of Patuxent Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m.
There is no word on how old the child is or the extent of the child's injuries but police say she is being airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.
