Maryland

Child struck by car in Myrtle Point Park

There is no word on how old the child is or the extent of the child's injuries.

CALIFORNIA, Md. — Police said a child was struck by a car in California, Maryland Friday night.

According to St. Mary's Sheriff's dispatch, the unidentified girl was hit in the 2400 block of Patuxent Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m.

There is no word on how old the child is or the extent of the child's injuries but police say she is being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. 

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

