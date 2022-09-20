Child struck by vehicle in Anne Arundel Co.

Police are actively investigating the crash involving the pedestrian.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A child was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County, according to the police department.

The crash involving the pedestrian happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cannon Ridge Drive and Town Center Boulevard in Odenton, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene.

No details have been released regarding the child's identity, including age or gender.

Police are working to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.