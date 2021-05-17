x
3-year-old boy shot, Bowie police chief says

The boy is in the hospital in critical condition, Chief John Nesky said.
BOWIE, Md. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot, according to Bowie Police Department Chief John Nesky.

Chief Nesky said in a tweet just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday that Bowie officers responded to a call of unknown trouble around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Once on the scene, an apartment in the 16400 block of Governor Bridge Road, officers found the 3-year-old boy inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Nesky said the child was in the hospital, critically hurt. He said that the Prince George's County Police Department has taken over the investigation.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in this case. Additional details were not immediately available early Tuesday.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm more details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

