Child injured after being hit by car in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A child was injured after being hit by the driver of a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery Village.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to East Village Avenue and Heritage Farm Drive around 6:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a pedestrian being struck. Upon arrival at the scene, they located a child that had been hit in the crash.

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from their injuries. No further information was provided about the child, including their age or gender.

The driver of the car that hit the child stayed at the scene, police said. No details have been released as to the cause of the collision.