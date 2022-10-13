Child hospitalized in Prince George's Co. kitchen fire

The child was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to firefighters.

SUITLAND, Md. — A child is in the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in the Suitland area of Prince George's County Wednesday night.

Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the 4500 block of Allies Road for a report of a house fire just after 7 p.m. Once firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from a fire in the home's kitchen. Responding firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

A child, only identified by firefighters as a juvenile, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Firefighters said that while the injuries were serious, they did not appear to be life-threatening. It is not clear how old the child is. Firefighters did not offer more details about the circumstances surrounding the child's injuries. No other injuries were reported.