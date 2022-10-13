x
Maryland

Child hospitalized in Prince George's Co. kitchen fire

The child was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to firefighters.

SUITLAND, Md. — A child is in the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire in the Suitland area of Prince George's County Wednesday night.

Crews with the Prince George's County Fire Department were called to the 4500 block of Allies Road for a report of a house fire just after 7 p.m. Once firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from a fire in the home's kitchen. Responding firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

A child, only identified by firefighters as a juvenile, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Firefighters said that while the injuries were serious, they did not appear to be life-threatening. It is not clear how old the child is. Firefighters did not offer more details about the circumstances surrounding the child's injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.

