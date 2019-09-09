Police are investigating after a child fell from an upper floor of an apartment building in Takoma Park, Md.

Fire officials said it happened Monday afternoon in the 7600 block of Maple Avenue at the Park Ritchie Apartment building. They believe the child fell from the 11th floor and landed on the mulch/ivy next to the sidewalk and parking lot.

The child was hurt, and taken with non-life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital, officials said.

The ground where the child landed after falling from what was likely the 11th story of an apartment building in Takoma Park, Md. on Sept. 9, 2019.

