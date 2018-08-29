PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD -- A Facebook Live video that has now been deleted forced the Prince George's County Police Chief to post an apology on YouTube.

Prince George’s County police officers were giving a K-9 demonstration to a group of students when a handler said, “if a black bad guy is running and he drops a cell phone or he drops this piece of leather that may have evidence or DNA on it, or he fired a gun and it may have that shell there.”

The words, “black bad guy,” were used as an example in the criminal scenario for children when talking about the work K-9’s perform to track down suspects.

“When I get those items back from you, he’s going to smell your human odor on those things. He knows from his training that he sits down when he finds something, when the handler tells him it has human odor on it. For instance, if a black bad guy is running and he drops a cell phone or he drops this piece of leather that may have evidence or DNA on it, or he fired a gun and it may have that shell there," the handler said during the demonstration.

Viewers noted the remark and the video was removed by police.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski recorded an apology on YouTube that said the following:

“During that presentation, one of our handlers made an unfortunate remark. The reality is, that officer misspoke.”

Chief Stawinski would not identify the officer, but said, he is apologizing on the officer’s behalf.

"I have talked to the officer and he is very troubled by the response that this is eliciting in comparison to his record of service to this community. What I know is that, this community doesn’t expect us to be perfect. It does expect us to acknowledge when we’ve made a mistake and that’s what I’m doing today. So, on behalf of that officer and this institution, I apologize to this community for that unfortunate remark, but, I want you to know that remark does not represent who that officer is and it does not represent what this institution stands for,” said Chief Stawinski.

This comes as The Prince George's County Police Department is under investigation by the Department of Justice, accused of discriminating against minority officers.

