WASHINGTON — The westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is now rehabilitated a year ahead of schedule, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday. Traffic was able to drive on the lane this morning, with all parts of the project complete.

Many Eastern Shore commuters and residents rejoiced at the opening, which was originally slated to take up to two years. The span's right lane closed in September of last year for safety concerns after deteriorating, causing even more traffic backup and reduced access on an already busy road.

The reopened lane has new concrete and restriping, as well as no more work barriers.

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, the agency expedited the project on Gov. Hogan’s orders and workers pushed around the clock to get it complete.

Maryland Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chairman Gregory Slater extended his thanks to the community and to those contractors who helped get the project done, especially in times like today.

Maryland officials say cashless tolls are coming to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge this summer.

WUSA9

"I’d like to thank the men and women of MDOT and our contractors for rising to the challenge on a complex effort and in a challenging time," Slater said. "This will be one less thing for Marylanders to be concerned about as we rise out of our health crisis."

Some minimal traffic can be expected as minor work on the bridge continues overnight, including replacing some steel railings, but Gov. Hogan stressed his gratitude for the project's completion.

“Maryland is facing significant challenges these days, and of course our primary focus is on the health and safety of our citizens amid the ongoing COVID-19 threat,” Governor Hogan said. “But it’s important to celebrate the reopening of the westbound right lane of the Bay Bridge, because for me it represents the spirit, dedication and work ethic that will see our state through any crisis.”

RELATED: Can I ride Uber or Lyft during the stay-at-home order?

RELATED: Metro will close first and last cars of all trains starting Monday

RELATED: Facing stay-at-home orders, Metro says it will close more stations and scale back service for a month

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.