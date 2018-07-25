KENT ISLAND, MD -- Maryland's Department of Natural Resources is warning of an expected pulse of dangerous debris and filth in the wake of heavy rains.

"Please be careful on the Bay for the next week or so," the Department tweeted Wednesday. "There's bound to be a lot of propellor-bending, hull-busting debris out there."

The Department tweeted its warning along with a graph showing the expected flooding to pass through the Conowingo dam on the Sesquehanna River.

Sesquehanna floods typically unleash debris including chemical drums, appliances and uncounted trees that drift in the Chesapeake for weeks. The plume of sediment-choked polluted water that comes with the flood has turned the Bay chocolate milk brown as far south as Point Lookout Maryland in past events such as Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.

The flood comes as Exelon Energy, the owner of the Conowingo Dam is suing the State of Maryland over requirements to better control the debris, sediment and pollution flowing through the dam.

Exelon says the estimated $172 million annual cost is unreasonable.

Pollutants like nitrogen and phosphorous that moves with the sediment is linked to life-choking oxygen depletion in the Bay which causes fish kills. The sediment can smother underwater grasses and oyster beds.

Flooding of this scale in mid-summer is rare, and comes as the crabbing and rockfish harvest has been impacted by 2018's cooler and wetter conditions this spring.

"It might put me out of business and make me sit at home," said Kent Island crabber Linell Jones. "We haven't seen it down here yet but we're expecting it to come."

