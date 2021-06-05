4 people rescued in Chesapeake Bay after boat overturns, Anne Arundel officials say

Officials report no injuries at this time.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Four people have been rescued after officials said their boat overturned near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, officials received a call just before 10 p.m. Thursday for an overturned boat with four people in the water. The rescue happened just half a mile south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

A good samaritan in the area, officials said, spotted flare sightings from the overturned boat. Once the good samaritan got closer, officials said he saw a 30 ft cuddly cabin vessel capsized with three people nearby in the water.

The good samaritan was able to help the three occupants onto his boat -- as the fourth person occupant was still missing. An NRP diver located the fourth occupant, wearing a life jacket, and helped him onto an Annapolis City Fireboat.

The fourth occupant was flown to shock trauma for further treatment. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time.

Anne Arundel fire on scene of a vessel in distress by the Bay Bridge several have been rescued only 1 outstanding there are NO injuries. Dispatched at 8:57p. Video from #Sky9 pic.twitter.com/manZrUqlZW — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) May 7, 2021

Earlier in the District, DC Fire and EMS crews also rescued a person in "critical, life-threatening condition" from the Potomac River.

According to officials, the victim, who has not been identified, has been transported to land from the Potomac River near the Key Bridge in D.C.

Fire and EMS crews have removed an adult male from the water, who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials tell WUSA9 they searched the area and confirmed there were no other patients – other than the individual removed.