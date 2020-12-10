Chemical leak from 1920s refrigerator causes injuries to firefighters, residents in Rockville

Coolant from the 1920s refrigerator at a home in Montgomery County caused multiple firefighter units to respond Sunday evening to a home in the area.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Rockville neighborhood had a large presence of first responders and firefighters Sunday after an unknown chemical coolant from a 1920s refrigerator leaked at a home in the 1900 block of Lewis Avenue.

According to Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and EMS, two firefighters and three residents of the home that the fridge was located in, were injured but will be OK. The two firefighters were taken to a hospital in the area just out of precaution.

The family that lives at the Rockville home was moving an old refrigerator inside the when it began to leak chemicals. The residents began coughing and wheezing and called the fire department. A couple of the first firefighters into the home were also exposed to the chemical and also began coughing and wheezing.

The Red Cross has been called to help the family, and it is still not known what the chemical that leaked is or what caused it to leak.

No further information has been released by Montgomery County officials.

