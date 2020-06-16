Charles County triple shooting leaves one person dead, two others injured.

Deputies have persued a person of interest, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A person was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a Charles County, Maryland, shooting.

Deputies have persued a person of interest, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. It is not known if this person has been charged or arrested.

Police arrived at the 2400 block of Shawnee Lane in Waldorf around 8 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a person dead. The other two victims were reportedly found in a car that was on Acton Lane near Western Parkway, said the sheriff's office.