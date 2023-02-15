Charles Co. student found to be in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana on campus

WALDORF, Md. — A Charles County student faces charges after allegedly being found in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana while on school grounds on Wednesday.
Around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 15, school administrators at Westlake High School recovered marijuana paraphernalia from two students outside of the school, but still on campus.
Upon further investigation, administrators found out another student, 16, was distributing marijuana on campus. Authorities say that student was located on school grounds and found to be in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana.
A school resource office is conducting an investigation in consultation with the Charles County State's Attorney's Office regarding any possible criminal charges.
Police will not identify the student due to their age.
This is all the information available at this time.
Stay with WUSA9 for the latest on this incident.
WATCH NEXT: Spotsylvania woman charged with murder after 4-year-old son ate 'large amount' of THC gummies
After a 4-year-old died months ago, suffering a medical emergency in his Spotsylvania home, detectives announced the mother is now facing charges.
Dorothy Clements told WUSA9 on the phone she thought she had bought harmless CBD gummies from a Fredericksburg store. Clements said had no idea the gummies she bought actually contained THC, the compound that can get you high.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.