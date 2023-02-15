x
Maryland

Charles Co. student found to be in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana on campus

School administrators say the 16-year-old student allegedly distributing marijuana was found in possession of it while on school grounds Wednesday.

WALDORF, Md. — A Charles County student faces charges after allegedly being found in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana while on school grounds on Wednesday.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 15, school administrators at Westlake High School recovered marijuana paraphernalia from two students outside of the school, but still on campus.

Upon further investigation, administrators found out another student, 16, was distributing marijuana on campus. Authorities say that student was located on school grounds and found to be in possession of over 10 grams of marijuana.

A school resource office is conducting an investigation in consultation with the Charles County State's Attorney's Office regarding any possible criminal charges.

Police will not identify the student due to their age. 

This is all the information available at this time.

