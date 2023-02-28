Charles Co. student facing charges after school resource officer says he touched female students inappropriately

In the latest incident, investigators say the male student groped a female student in a stairwell of the school.

WALDORF, Md. — An investigation has been launched at a Charles County high school after a male student allegedly assaulted and inappropriately touched several of his female classmates.

On Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, school administrators at Westlake High School were made aware of a student who had inappropriately touched two girls at the school earlier in the year.

Investigators claim that the same student was reported to have been involved in a similar incident early last week. This was reported to school officials and the school resource officer on Feb. 24.

In that instance, officials say a male student groped a female student in the stairwell of the school.

After being made aware of the assaults, school staff and the school resource officer initiated an investigation.

The school resource officer (SRO) has also contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges.

Anyone who has been touched or assaulted in a manner in which they believe is inappropriate is urged to contact a school staff member or the school resource officer, PFC Joffe, at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.

The investigation into these incidents is active and ongoing.