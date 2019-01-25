WASHINGTON — A Prince George's County police officer was struck by a car overnight on Indian Head Highway while responding to a death investigation involving a sheriff's deputy, authorities said.

The officer was blocking the road when a vehicle going southbound struck the cruiser. The responding officer has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a sheriff's deputy from Charles County was found dead inside of a his personal vehicle in the area of Beech Lane off of Indian Head Highway.

Charles County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as Corporal Patrick "P.J." Mann, a school resource officer assigned to St. Charles High School in Waldorf.

Mann started his career with the sheriff's office back in 2005.

At this time his death is being investigated by Prince George's County Police Department.

Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.