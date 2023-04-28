Charles Co. deputies investigate potential overdose at middle school

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — School officials and the Charles County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a middle school student fell ill after eating a gummy snack thought to contain THC.
The school resource officer and administrators were notified of the suspected overdose at General Smallwood Middle School on Thursday afternoon. A student had ingested the gummy thought to have contained THC given to them by another student earlier in the day. The student went home sick and was later hospitalized for evaluation, the sheriff's office said.
Officers continue to investigate how the student got the edible. The sheriff's office urges parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances.
Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574 or the Charles County Public Schools' See Something, Say Something online confidential reporting tool. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may also contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
