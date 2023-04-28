Charles Co. deputies investigate potential overdose at middle school

A General Smallwood Middle School student was hospitalized after they ingested a THC gummy given to them by another student.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — School officials and the Charles County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a middle school student fell ill after eating a gummy snack thought to contain THC.

The school resource officer and administrators were notified of the suspected overdose at General Smallwood Middle School on Thursday afternoon. A student had ingested the gummy thought to have contained THC given to them by another student earlier in the day. The student went home sick and was later hospitalized for evaluation, the sheriff's office said.

Officers continue to investigate how the student got the edible. The sheriff's office urges parents to talk with their kids about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances.