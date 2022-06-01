Charles County Public Schools to return to in-person learning Jan. 10

The policy for quarantining will remain the same as students return to the classroom.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Officials in Charles County say students will return to the classroom as schools shift to in-person learning on Jan. 10.

According to a release from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), schools will operate on a normal schedule and officials will continue to work with the Charles County Department of Health to monitor COVID case data.

The policy for quarantining will remain the same as students return to the classroom.

"Any time a decision is made to quarantine a classroom, grade-level or school, CCPS will communicate directly with the affected parents and staff of the school community," CCPS officials explained.

The health department could require CCPS to close a building, school, center or entire school system at any time if county health indicators deem necessary. This was the case when CCPS was forced to shift to virtual learning for the first week of January.