Drowning in Waldorf leaves father and daughter dead, sheriff's office

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A father and his 7-year-old daughter died in a drowning at a pool in Charles County, Maryland, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

The two died at a home pool in the 1200 block of Jefferson Lane in Waldorf amid a birthday party happening at the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office stated that the girl either fell or jumped in the pool, which led to three men going into the pool to help save her. The father and another man had to be pulled from the pool, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.