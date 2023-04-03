Maryland Police investigating deadly crash in Charles County

The crash happened after one vehicle in an eastbound lane attempted to pass another and collided with the second vehicle in the westbound lane.

LA PLATA, Md. — One man was killed and another person was injured in a crash Sunday evening in Charles County.

Troopers with the Maryland State Police Department responded to the crash in the area of eastbound Route 255, east of Bibury Lane, just before 5:15 p.m.

Through an initial investigation, troopers were able to determine that the driver of a 2015 Honda Accord, identified as 30-year-old Claude Boushey Jr., was traveling west on Hawthorne Road when he entered into a passing area, in an attempt to pass another vehicle.

The vehicle crashed head on into a 2013 Dodge Challenger. Both vehicles then came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

Boushey, of Welcome, Maryland, was the only person in the Honda at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

Troopers said the driver of the Dodge was also taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.